Cincinnati Reds season ticket renewals going up in price for first time since 2018

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Some Cincinnati Reds fans could pay more to renew their season tickets for the 2024 season.

Pricing remains the same for season ticket renewals for many seating areas, while renewals for other seating categories will see an average price increase of 5%, Michael Anderson, Reds director of public relations, said in an email. This would be the first rise in rates since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seats expected to increase in renewal price include lower-level seating and premium packages, Aaron Eisel, vice president of ticketing and business development, said.

Individual game tickets for the 2024 season will continue to be based on market factors, such as the Reds’ opponent, time of year and day of the week. Some of the season ticket seating categories expected to see price hikes in 2024 were below market average this year, Anderson added.

The last time season ticket renewals underwent a price hike was in 2018, when average costs went up between 3-5%, Eisel added.

“We want Reds games to be affordable for all the fans in Reds country, and we’re continuing to make season tickets the best price possible,” he told The Enquirer.

The least expensive season ticket package for the 2024 season is the 13-game pass for the bleachers section, which is $208. The best bang for your buck, though, is the full season package with view level seating, which is $987 (around $12 per game).

The most expensive season ticket plan is the full season package in the infield box seating section at $4,308. Premium plans, which include seating options like the Budweiser Balcony and club boxes, range from $798 to $21,885.

Season ticketholders get discounts on parking, an MLB.TV subscription, Reds Opening Day tickets, early entry to games, spring training events and more, according to the Reds website. The Reds will host their Select-A-Seat event Aug. 25, in which fans interested in buying ticket plans can choose their seats for the 2024 season at Great American Ball Park.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2023 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.