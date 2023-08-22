Cincinnati Zoo’s Burmese Python Nagini has passed away

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s large female Burmese python has passed away, a spokesperson for the zoo confirms.

Nagini lived in Manatee Springs.

The zoo says she was believed to be around 20 years old and weighed 140 pounds at her heaviest.

“Although she looked fearsome, she was a gentle snake with her keepers,” a post on the zoo members’ Facebook page said. “They were able to handle her and even take her out of her habitat for exercise and enrichment after zoo hours. She will be missed.”

The Twitter post below is from 2022.

Nagini the Burmese python stretched out at the Zoo and soaked up the sun for #WorldSnakeDay! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/cE2l19JqUA — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) July 16, 2022

