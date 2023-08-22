Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati Zoo’s Burmese Python Nagini has passed away

The Cincinnati Zoo confirms that its 20-year-old Burmese python, Nagini, has passed away.
The Cincinnati Zoo confirms that its 20-year-old Burmese python, Nagini, has passed away.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s large female Burmese python has passed away, a spokesperson for the zoo confirms.

Nagini lived in Manatee Springs.

The zoo says she was believed to be around 20 years old and weighed 140 pounds at her heaviest.

“Although she looked fearsome, she was a gentle snake with her keepers,” a post on the zoo members’ Facebook page said. “They were able to handle her and even take her out of her habitat for exercise and enrichment after zoo hours. She will be missed.”

The Twitter post below is from 2022.

