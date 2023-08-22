Dangerous heat continues: Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days with heat indexes around 105-110 in the afternoon.

There is a Heat Advisory through 9 p.m. today for the western half of the FOX19 viewing area.

Due to the extreme heat, The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the entire region Thursday from the afternoon. Friday is looking similar.

The actual temperature on Thursday will be 98 degrees and on Friday it will be 95 degrees.

A cold front will usher the chance for rain Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will continue on Saturday morning.

Behind the cold front, we will have a refreshing change with highs in the 80s and lows eventually in the 50s!

