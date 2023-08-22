Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Dangerous heat continues: Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days

Caption
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days with heat indexes around 105-110 in the afternoon.

There is a Heat Advisory through 9 p.m. today for the western half of the FOX19 viewing area.

Due to the extreme heat, The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the entire region Thursday from the afternoon. Friday is looking similar.

The actual temperature on Thursday will be 98 degrees and on Friday it will be 95 degrees.

A cold front will usher the chance for rain Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will continue on Saturday morning.

Behind the cold front, we will have a refreshing change with highs in the 80s and lows eventually in the 50s!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee

Latest News

A 22-year-old man died in a crash Tuesday morning in Westwood, according to the Hamilton County...
Coroner IDs motorist killed in Queen City Avenue crash
Joshua Revels
Cincinnati murder suspect arrested in Georgia
One man is dead and another is in custody after an attempted robbery escalated into a shooting...
1 dead, 1 in custody in Westwood shooting
Aglamesis Brothers gives you a place to seek refuge from the heat
Aglamesis Brothers gives you a place to seek refuge from the heat
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says