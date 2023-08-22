Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Family seeking answers in loved one’s 2007 unsolved death

Kreston Holland was 26 when he was shot and killed in August 2007 in Lincoln Heights.
Kreston Holland was 26 when he was shot and killed in August 2007 in Lincoln Heights.
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family is asking for people to come forward with information more than a decade after their loved one was killed.

Kreston Holland was 26 when he was shot and killed in August 2007 in Lincoln Heights.

Sixteen years later, his case remains unsolved.

Holland was found in a driveway on Douglas Street. Authorities say the Lockland Fire Department took him to the hospital, where he died.

Holland’s sisters, Tamika Dickey and Jolanda Holland Coates, say they don’t understand what happened.

“He did have a like a verbal situation going on that night with someone, and he walked home where he was living, was staying right there, and on the way home, I guess whoever it was, was following him,” says Dickey.

Holland Coates says her brother was known for joking around and was not the confrontational type.

“He might rap a few words, say some funny, but it wasn’t worth his life,” Holland Coates says.

Both women say the lack of people coming forward with information is standing in the way of them getting justice for Holland.

“Just supposed to be a close-knit community, but now, you just can’t look at everybody the same,” the sisters said. “Because it’s like, do you know? Do you know? You know, what you know? This just is hurtful. You know, especially knowing somebody out here knows what happened. And they don’t want to come forward to say anything.”

They hold out hope that someone will come forward with information now that 16 years have passed.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for comment and on the status of the investigation and we are still waiting to hear back.

If you have any information about the shooting death of Holland, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

