Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Guard freed after being held hostage at St. Louis jail

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -A 70-year-old guard was freed after being held hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday morning. KMOV reports.

According to police, prisoners took a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard was not armed and police did not have any information on injuries.

A source told KMOV that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee
A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Clermont County after his motorcycle went off the road,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
Keystone Bar + Grill in Covington announced Monday that they will be closing in early September.
Beloved NKY restaurant closes after 16 years
The Lockland School District's main campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to the...
Tri-State school closes main campus for rest of week due to heat
Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night.
Suspect at large after 2 shot in East Price Hill, police say

Latest News

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
FILE: On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Scott Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and...
First co-defendant in Trump indictment surrenders at Fulton County jail
Covington police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital early...
Man stabbed, seriously hurt in Covington
A West Chester man is accused of victimizing two teenagers and two women in three separate...
Serial voyeurism suspect victimized 2 teens, 2 women inside Tri-State stores: court docs