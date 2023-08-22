Hot weather continues; Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is going to be another hot and humid day with temperatures in the 90s this afternoon. The dewpoints will actually begin to fall into the 60s this afternoon and through Wednesday. That will create less of a heat index but the temperature alone will be high enough to cause that uncomfortable feeling in the air. Use caution when spending time outside during the peak heating of the day. Today and tomorrow will be the best days to do those outdoor activities with caution. Take breaks in the shade, drink water, and find air conditioning even if you don’t have it at home.

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. Both days the heat index will be around 105-110 in the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the entire viewing area Thursday from the afternoon through the evening due to the extreme heat. Friday is looking similar. However, a cold front will usher in the chance for rain Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will continue Saturday morning. Behind the cold front we will have a refreshing change with highs in the 80s and lows eventually in the 50s!

