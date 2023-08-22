Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Husband of ex-director of Middletown senior center facing charges

Vincent Smith is facing seven counts of passing bad checks.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The husband of a former senior center director, who is under investigation, is now facing criminal charges himself.

Vincent Smith is facing seven counts of passing bad checks in connection with the Middletown senior citizen facility, Central Connections, according to court records and Middletown police.

Smith, who is now in jail, is the husband of Diane Rodgers, police confirmed. Rodgers is the now-former executive director of Central Connections.

Police say they are looking into reports of theft from a local organization and that Rodgers is the focus of that probe.

Although Rodgers hasn’t been charged, police again confirmed that Smith’s charges are connected to the center.

Smith is accused of writing several checks totaling more than $56,000 from his bank to Central Connections, according to court records.

Those checks were returned for insufficient funds, leading investigators to think Smith was trying to return money that had been taken from the facility’s account, the court records explain.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping Middletown police.

Meanwhile, the city of Middletown is trying to buy Central Connections from the nonprofit that owns it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee
Keystone Bar + Grill in Covington announced Monday that they will be closing in early September.
Beloved NKY restaurant closes after 16 years
A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Clermont County after his motorcycle went off the road,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
The Lockland School District's main campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to the...
Tri-State school closes main campus for rest of week due to heat
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Update
Frank's Evening Video Forecast Update
Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler is hoping to eliminate the stigma surrounding...
Warren County judge piloting program using Smartwatches to track some offenders
Sierra Reed her fifth-grade son, Major Foster, had a black eye and a swollen lip when she...
Mom claims 10-year-old son attacked by woman, kids at Price Hill school
A new pizza place is moving into 1201 Broadway St. in Pendleton this fall.
Roman-style pizza place to open in Pendleton this year