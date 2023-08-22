Husband of ex-director of Middletown senior center facing charges

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The husband of a former senior center director, who is under investigation, is now facing criminal charges himself.

Vincent Smith is facing seven counts of passing bad checks in connection with the Middletown senior citizen facility, Central Connections, according to court records and Middletown police.

Smith, who is now in jail, is the husband of Diane Rodgers, police confirmed. Rodgers is the now-former executive director of Central Connections.

Police say they are looking into reports of theft from a local organization and that Rodgers is the focus of that probe.

Although Rodgers hasn’t been charged, police again confirmed that Smith’s charges are connected to the center.

Smith is accused of writing several checks totaling more than $56,000 from his bank to Central Connections, according to court records.

Those checks were returned for insufficient funds, leading investigators to think Smith was trying to return money that had been taken from the facility’s account, the court records explain.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping Middletown police.

Meanwhile, the city of Middletown is trying to buy Central Connections from the nonprofit that owns it.

