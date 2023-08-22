Kroger Wellness Festival announces celebrity, pro athlete appearances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Kroger Wellness Festival will feature ten celebrity and professional athletes when it takes place in Cincinnati on September 22 and 23.

Kroger says the Wellness Festival celebrates physical, mental, and emotional health for the whole family.

Appearances will include:

WWE champion and actor John Cena

Actress Cameron Diaz

Food Network chef Amanda Freitag

Cincinnati Bengals Chad Johnson

TV host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots

Professional street basketball player Grayson Boucher

Super Bowl champions Payton and Eli Manning

Peleton instructor Alex Toussaint

Professional tennis player Venus Williams

Local celebrities will also be featured:

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Broadcaster Marty Brennaman and his wife, Amanda

Chef Christian Gill

Drew and Lea Lachey

NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz

Bartender Molly Wellman

The Wellness Festival’s hours, which are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, include feature panel discussions, food demonstrations, fitness classes, and musical performances.

There will also be two free concerts: Barenaked Ladies on Friday and Flo Rida on Saturday.

Both concerts will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Kroger says its Wellness Festival is the largest free health and wellness in America.

