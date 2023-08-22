Kroger Wellness Festival announces celebrity, pro athlete appearances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Kroger Wellness Festival will feature ten celebrity and professional athletes when it takes place in Cincinnati on September 22 and 23.
Kroger says the Wellness Festival celebrates physical, mental, and emotional health for the whole family.
Appearances will include:
- WWE champion and actor John Cena
- Actress Cameron Diaz
- Food Network chef Amanda Freitag
- Cincinnati Bengals Chad Johnson
- TV host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots
- Professional street basketball player Grayson Boucher
- Super Bowl champions Payton and Eli Manning
- Peleton instructor Alex Toussaint
- Professional tennis player Venus Williams
Local celebrities will also be featured:
- Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Broadcaster Marty Brennaman and his wife, Amanda
- Chef Christian Gill
- Drew and Lea Lachey
- NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz
- Bartender Molly Wellman
The Wellness Festival’s hours, which are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, include feature panel discussions, food demonstrations, fitness classes, and musical performances.
There will also be two free concerts: Barenaked Ladies on Friday and Flo Rida on Saturday.
Both concerts will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Kroger says its Wellness Festival is the largest free health and wellness in America.
