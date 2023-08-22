Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man drove around with body in SUV for 30 days, sheriff says

A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles, Louisiana, had been in the SUV for about a month, authorities said.
By KPLC Digital Team and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month, authorities said.

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office officials said Christopher T. Cater, 41, of Lake Charles, admitted to killing Sheila Ortega, 72, of Lake Charles, about a month ago, then opening several loans using Ortega’s information.

Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said Ortega was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. Family members said they had not spoken to her in about a month.

During the investigation, detectives found her SUV in the mall parking lot on Monday with her body inside, Vincent said. Cater, an acquaintance of Ortega, was found at a nearby business.

When detectives spoke with Cater, he told them he killed Ortega approximately a month ago.

Cater was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains and identity theft. His bond is pending.

“We have seen some strange cases here in Calcasieu Parish, but this case is definitely an unusual one for us,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “We have never seen someone drive around with a dead body in the SUV for 30 days. My prayers go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Sheila, this is a senseless and inhumane tragedy. The body has been sent off for further testing and to determine the cause of death. The investigation is continuing.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee
A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Clermont County after his motorcycle went off the road,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
Keystone Bar + Grill in Covington announced Monday that they will be closing in early September.
Beloved NKY restaurant closes after 16 years
The Lockland School District's main campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to the...
Tri-State school closes main campus for rest of week due to heat
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend

Latest News

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Renderings of Galley on the Levee before it opened in Summer 2023. There are four restaurants...
New restaurant to bring ‘rich, diverse flavors’ to Newport this fall
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
Records: NFL player owns home destroyed in deadly explosion; player seen on property
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. The heat...
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days