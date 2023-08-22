Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man stabbed in Covington

Covington police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital early...
Covington police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday.

The victim was found near the corner of Madison Road and Iowa Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury, a police spokesman.

The man’s condition is not known, he said.

Police have had the area blocked off for several hours.

FOX 19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee
A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Clermont County after his motorcycle went off the road,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
Keystone Bar + Grill in Covington announced Monday that they will be closing in early September.
Beloved NKY restaurant closes after 16 years
The Lockland School District's main campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to the...
Tri-State school closes main campus for rest of week due to heat
Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night.
Suspect at large after 2 shot in East Price Hill, police say

Latest News

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. The heat...
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
Fairview Park School Guard Roberta 'Bobbie' Wright honored for 50th year of service
Fairview Park school guard honored for 50th year of service
First Alert Overnight Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast