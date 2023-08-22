Man stabbed in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police are on scene investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday.

The victim was found near the corner of Madison Road and Iowa Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury, a police spokesman.

The man’s condition is not known, he said.

Police have had the area blocked off for several hours.

FOX 19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.