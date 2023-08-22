Mom claims 10-year-old son attacked by woman, kids at Price Hill school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother wants to press charges after she says her 10-year-old son was attacked by a woman and her kids in Price Hill last week.

Sierra Reed her fifth-grade son, Major Foster, had a black eye and a swollen lip when she picked him up from school at IDEA Price Hill on Aug. 17.

“That day, I had got a call from a receptionist saying come and get your son because he was in an altercation on the bus and he was removed from the bus and placed in the office,” Reed recalls. “Seconds later, I get a call saying your son has been attacked.”

Reed says the most alarming part about that day was not that her son got into a fight, but rather that a mom and her kids beat up Foster afterward.

She claims the people who attacked her son mistook him for someone else who was in a physical fight earlier in the day on Aug. 17.

Foster, according to his mother, was involved in a verbal altercation on the bus and that is why he was removed,

IDEA Price Hill did release a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“Late last week, there was an altercation between students on a school bus. The incident escalated into a second altercation when a parent forcibly entered the office area without permission and became physically violent.”

Court documents from Aug. 17 say a warrant was filed for a woman accused of assault. FOX19 NOW is told that woman is the mother accused of attacking Foster.

“Y’all physically beat my baby up inside of a public school,” Reed says.

She has taken both of her kids out of IDEA Price Hill, she said.

“He’s terrified, he’s traumatized, he is embarrassed,” says Reed.

Reed says she has requested security footage of the incident and says the school has given her pushback. She is now seeking legal help, Reed said.

