Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a crash on Monday in Gallatin County.
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky State Police.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, Rudder was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson westbound on the highway when he went to pass another vehicle and hit an eastbound truck head-on, troopers explained Tuesday.
No other information was released by state police.
The investigation is ongoing, KSP said.
