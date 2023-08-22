Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY

Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky State Police.(Source: MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a crash on Monday in Gallatin County.

Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky State Police.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Rudder was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson westbound on the highway when he went to pass another vehicle and hit an eastbound truck head-on, troopers explained Tuesday.

No other information was released by state police.

The investigation is ongoing, KSP said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee
Keystone Bar + Grill in Covington announced Monday that they will be closing in early September.
Beloved NKY restaurant closes after 16 years
A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Clermont County after his motorcycle went off the road,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
The Lockland School District's main campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to the...
Tri-State school closes main campus for rest of week due to heat
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Update
Frank's Evening Video Forecast Update
The director of Central Connection was immediately terminated Thursday by the Board of...
Husband of ex-director of Middletown senior center facing charges
Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler is hoping to eliminate the stigma surrounding...
Warren County judge piloting program using Smartwatches to track some offenders
Sierra Reed her fifth-grade son, Major Foster, had a black eye and a swollen lip when she...
Mom claims 10-year-old son attacked by woman, kids at Price Hill school