Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a crash on Monday in Gallatin County.

Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky State Police.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Rudder was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson westbound on the highway when he went to pass another vehicle and hit an eastbound truck head-on, troopers explained Tuesday.

No other information was released by state police.

The investigation is ongoing, KSP said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.