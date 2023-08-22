New restaurant to bring ‘rich, diverse flavors’ to Newport this fall

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The fourth and final restaurant of Newport on the Levee’s food hall is coming and is expected to open as soon as this fall.

Over the past few years, Newport on the Levee has worked to curate an atmosphere that not only continues to hone the riverside city’s culture but also builds a sense of community and experiences for visitors.

While the Levee has been around since 2001, the big redevelopment process did not begin until June 2019 when crews completely transformed the outdoor spaces and surrounding buildings into something everyone can enjoy, including the Galley on the Levee.

This new food hall, by Galley Group, debuted earlier this year with several restaurants, such as Four Mile Pig, Los Tacos Hermanos and Zaria Italian Street Eats.

To complete the rainbow of various food genres, the Galley Group announced Tuesday that Stick and Buns, a business built on its “rich, diverse flavors” of Asian Street fare, will be opening this year.

“When presented the opportunity to venture into a restaurant space alongside a seasoned partner like Galley Group, we quickly jumped at the chance to attach our brand to this established and thriving concept,” said Lee Cummings, co-owner of Stick and Buns. “The company’s multi-city presence is a testament to its expertise and proven track record, and we felt like the cherry on top was its hospitality approach, which aligns perfectly with our vision for Stick and Buns.”

According to a spokesperson with Galley Group, the soon-to-be restaurant is a completely new concept, meaning the City of Newport will be the first to try Stick and Buns’ Korean chicken wings, crispy Thai chicken bowl, or its pork belly bao bun.

Although the restaurant is completely new, co-owners, Mike Cappellino and Cummings are no strangers to the culinary world as they have over 22 years of experience in the industry.

Stick and Buns will be Newport on the Levee’s second Asian restaurant, following Bon Mi Street, a Vietnamese sandwich, boba tea and smoothies business.

The Galley on the Levee officially opened up this year, along with the colorful Cuban restaurant Amador.

To stay up to date on the new opening, visit Newport on the Levee’s website.

Renderings of Galley on the Levee before it opened in Summer 2023. There are four restaurants inside of the new food hall: Four Mile Pig, Los Tacos Hermanos, Zaria Italian Street Eats, and Stick and Buns, which will open in Fall 2023. (Provided: Galley Group)

