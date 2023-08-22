Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

NYC man convicted of attempted murder for menacing Black Lives Matter protesters with bladed glove

Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, was found guilty on Monday of threatening peaceful demonstrators on June...
Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, was found guilty on Monday of threatening peaceful demonstrators on June 2, 2020.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man who menaced Black Lives Matter protesters wearing a glove with serrated blades and then got in his SUV and tried to run them over has been convicted of nine counts of attempted murder and other charges, prosecutors announced.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, was found guilty on Monday after a two-week trial for threatening peaceful demonstrators on June 2, 2020, during a wave of protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years to life in prison for each of the attempted murder charges when he is sentenced in October.

“A dangerous man is going to jail,” Katz said in a news release. “It’s a good day for New York and the First Amendment.”

According to prosecutors, Cavalluzzi was driving through the Whitestone neighborhood of Queens when he encountered a group of demonstrators with Black Lives Matter signs and posters.

Cavalluzzi stopped his SUV and started screaming profanities and racial slurs at the protesters, Katz said. He also told them, “You are in the wrong neighborhood,” according to Katz.

He then got out of his SUV wearing four serrated blades attached to a leather glove, which he waved at the protesters while chasing them and continuing to scream at them, Katz said.

Then Cavalluzzi got back in the SUV, yelled “I will kill you,” and drove onto the sidewalk at the demonstrators, Katz said.

No one was injured, but one of the protesters, Lorraine McShea, 22, told The New York Times that the confrontation was “extremely scary.”

Cavalluzzi’s attorney, Michael Horn, told the Times that his client was experiencing mental health challenges and “struggling to understand the evolving city where he lives.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee
A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Clermont County after his motorcycle went off the road,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
Keystone Bar + Grill in Covington announced Monday that they will be closing in early September.
Beloved NKY restaurant closes after 16 years
The Lockland School District's main campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to the...
Tri-State school closes main campus for rest of week due to heat
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend

Latest News

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Renderings of Galley on the Levee before it opened in Summer 2023. There are four restaurants...
New restaurant to bring ‘rich, diverse flavors’ to Newport this fall
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
Records: NFL player owns home destroyed in deadly explosion; player seen on property
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. The heat...
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days