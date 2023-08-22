Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Officer, deputy cleared after deadly shooting in Lebanon

Dione Kellum, 56, was shot twice by officers at the scene. He later shot himself in the head and died at a nearby hospital.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two officers involved in a fatal shooting will not be charged, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says he has looked into the June shooting and believes the use of deadly force was justified.

On June 17, Lebanon police and Warren County deputies responded to a 911 call saying that 56-year-old Dione Kellum was threatening a family with a gun, prosecutors said.

Man dies at hospital days after officer-involved shooting in Lebanon

Body cam footage shows what happened once officers arrived at the scene.

Prosecutors say Kellum had a pistol and a shotgun, and officers asked him more than 100 times to put down his weapons.

At one point, they say Kellum fired a shot from his pistol into the ground, then lifted his shotgun and fired again. That is when a Lebanon officer and a Warren County deputy shot at Kellum, hitting him twice in the thigh.

Prosecutors say Kellum fell to the ground and then shot himself in the head.

He later died at the hospital.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled the 56-year-old’s death a suicide.

