Officials: Local teen missing for more than 3 months

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati teen has been missing for three months, and authorities believe he could be in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), 17-year-old Trevin Chucales-Davis has been missing since May 8.

Officials say the teen may be in need of medical attention.

Trevin is 5′6″ and weighed 125 pounds the last time he was seen. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts or his disappearance, contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-321-2677.

