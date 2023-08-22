Police: Suspect arrested in Covington stabbing

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing someone in Covington, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with Covington police.

Chris Corley, 39, of Covington, is accused of stabbing someone around 5:41 a.m. near the intersection of Indiana Road and Madison Avenue, Lt. Bradbury says.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is currently listed as stable, police said.

As officers investigated the scene, they say a man was later detained.

“Officers located a person matching the suspect’s description on the Roebling Suspension Bridge. They were detained and are being held for questioning. We do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time,” police wrote in a news release.

Police did not say why the stabbing occurred or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Corley is being charged with assault and is currently being held in the Kenton County Detention Center.

His bond has not been set yet.

Chris Corley, 39, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing someone in Covington, police say. (Covington Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.