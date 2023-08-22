Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Roman-style pizza place to open in Pendleton this year

A new pizza place is moving into 1201 Broadway St. in Pendleton this fall.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new pizza joint has moved into the Pendleton neighborhood and is preparing to open next month.

On Tuesday, the owners of the European summer-esque Over-the-Rhine bar, Saeso announced that they will be opening their very first restaurant, Razzo, located at 1201 Broadway St.

Owners Guilfoil & Wulfson say Razzo will be known for more than just its Roman-style pizza, but also its energy.

“Razzo aims to be the corner spot that’s there for you whether you’re just looking for a quick bite before you head out on the town, searching for the perfect casual dinner date, or craving that full-on ‘Let’s have another bottle shall we?’ European family-style dinner experience that lasts all night,” they wrote on social media.

If you love the atmosphere of Saeso, then you will more than likely enjoy Razzo’s interior with its big patio, cozy bar and similar playlist.

Razzo will be next-door neighbors with Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey and just a stroll across the street from Nation Bar + Kitchen.

