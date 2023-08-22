Serial voyeur pleads guilty to victimizing 2 teens, woman in West Chester stores

Contests
Marty Worley (right) pleads guilty Tuesday to victimizing two 17-year-old girls and a woman in...
Marty Worley (right) pleads guilty Tuesday to victimizing two 17-year-old girls and a woman in two West Chester stores this year.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A serial voyeur pleaded guilty Tuesday to victimizing two 17-year-old girls and a woman in West Chester stores but he still faces charges in a third case in another county.

Martin “Marty” Worley was charged this year in a total of three separate voyeurism cases.

Investigators say the 21-year-old West Chester man watched and photographed teens and spied on women in dressing rooms at three area stores.

Two of the cases brought Worley to Butler County Area 3 Court on Tuesday with his lawyer, Mike Allen.

Worley was charged in June with photographing two 17-year-old girls inside the Target store at the Voice of America shopping center off Cox and Tylersville roads.

West Chester police also charged him with spying on a woman in a dressing room in January at Walmart off Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Interstate 75.

In March, Worley spied on yet another woman in a dressing room at Kohl’s department store off Fields Ertel Road in Symmes Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Worley invaded the victim’s privacy “for the purpose of sexually arousing or gratifying himself,” sheriff’s investigators wrote in an affidavit.

They charged him after obtaining store security video and “Marty Worley confession,” a criminal complaint states.

Worley is due in a Hamilton County courtroom on that case on Sept. 5.

