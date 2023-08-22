Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Serial voyeurism suspect victimized 2 teens, 2 women inside Tri-State stores: court docs

A West Chester man is accused of victimizing two teenagers and two women in three separate...
A West Chester man is accused of victimizing two teenagers and two women in three separate stores by watching and photographing them for his own sexual pleasure, court records show.(Provided/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A West Chester man is accused of victimizing two teenagers and two women in three separate stores by watching and photographing them for his own sexual pleasure, court records show.

Martin Worley, 21, is in Butler County Area 3 Court right now for a pretrial hearing in two of the cases.

Or, he could plead guilty.

Worley faces charges in a total of three voyeurism incidents this year.

Two are in West Chester and a third is in Hamilton County. He has confessed to at least one of the cases, court records show.

The West Chester charges are the ones that required him to come to court with his lawyer, Mike Allen.

Worley is accused of photographing two 17-year-old girls inside the Target store at the Voice of America shopping center off Cox and Tylersville roads in June.

In January, he also was charged with spying on a woman in a dressing room at Walmart in West Chester off Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Interstate 75.

In March, Worley spied on yet another woman in a dressing room at Kohl’s department store off Fields Ertel Road in Symmes Township, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office investigators wrote in court records.

Sheriff’s investigators wrote in an affidavit that he invaded the victim’s privacy “for the purpose of sexually arousing or gratifying himself.”

He was charged after authorities obtained store security footage and “Marty Worley confession,” a criminal complaint states.

