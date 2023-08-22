The Tall Y’all: Florence’s big attraction

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Florence water tower is big, but it might not be the city’s biggest attraction.

Brennan Price bats leadoff for the Florence Y’alls.

Batting at the top of the lineup is normally saved for a team’s smaller player. That is not the case in Florence.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director has the story on the 6′9″, 300-pound Price.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.