Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

The Tall Y’all: Florence’s big attraction

By Joe Danneman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Florence water tower is big, but it might not be the city’s biggest attraction.

Brennan Price bats leadoff for the Florence Y’alls.

Batting at the top of the lineup is normally saved for a team’s smaller player. That is not the case in Florence.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director has the story on the 6′9″, 300-pound Price.

