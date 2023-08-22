CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days.

The heat index will be around 105-110 in the afternoon on both days.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the entire viewing area Thursday from the afternoon through the evening due to the extreme heat.

Friday is looking similar.

A ***AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Slow down, take it easy and drink plenty of fluids. For more information check https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/81ddARlAqe — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) August 22, 2023

A cold front will bring the chance for rain Friday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will continue Saturday morning.

Behind the cold front, we will have a refreshing change with highs in the 80s and lows eventually in the 50s.

