Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days.

The heat index will be around 105-110 in the afternoon on both days.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the entire viewing area Thursday from the afternoon through the evening due to the extreme heat.

Friday is looking similar.

A cold front will bring the chance for rain Friday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will continue Saturday morning.

Behind the cold front, we will have a refreshing change with highs in the 80s and lows eventually in the 50s.

