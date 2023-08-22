Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Trader Joe’s recalls multigrain crackers that may contain metal

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds...
Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after learning the product may contain metal.(Trader Joe's)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after learning the product may contain metal.

The affected products have a best used by date of March 1, 2024, to March 5, 2024, and the SKU number 76156.

The company said there are no injuries reported at this time in connection with the recall. They also reported the boxes potentially affected have been removed from their inventory.

Trader Joe’s advises anyone who has bought or received the product to not eat the crackers and to throw the product away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee
A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Clermont County after his motorcycle went off the road,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
Keystone Bar + Grill in Covington announced Monday that they will be closing in early September.
Beloved NKY restaurant closes after 16 years
The Lockland School District's main campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to the...
Tri-State school closes main campus for rest of week due to heat
Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night.
Suspect at large after 2 shot in East Price Hill, police say

Latest News

Marty Worley (right) pleads guilty Tuesday to victimizing two 17-year-old girls and a woman in...
Serial voyeurism suspect pleads guilty to victimizing 2 teens, woman in West Chester stores
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New...
Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried can’t prepare for trial without vegan diet and adequate meds, lawyers say