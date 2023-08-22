U.S. Secretary of Education visits Cincinnati school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made a stop in Cincinnati to visit Oyler School and tour its community learning center to see how the program is helping families.

Oyler School is part of a growing national movement to help kids and families succeed by meeting their basic health, social and nutritional needs in school.

After traveling to 42 states, Secretary Cardona says this is one of the best models he has seen in over two decades of service in education.

”Your school and community does it better than most across the country - that’s why I’m here to visit,” he said.

The Lower Price Hill school serves kids from six weeks old to 12th grade and has a health clinic, a vision center where kids can get free eye exams and glasses, a dental clinic and mental health counselors.

”I was blown away by what I saw and how this can be a model for the whole country. They get it here, they get it here,” Cardona said.

Earlier this year, the Department of Education awarded $63 million in new five-year grants to increase the number of Full-Service Community Schools, like Oyler School.

U.S. Representative Greg Landsman, who invited the Secretary, says since the transformation at Oyler, more students have graduated and many have gone on to college.

”We are going to continue to support and fund and learn from programs like this so students like you across the country can have success,” Cardona told the students during his visit.

Rep. Landsman says the next phase is to continue to tackle the mental health crisis young people are dealing with, housing issues, and providing access to great-paying jobs.

