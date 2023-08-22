Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Warren County judge piloting program using Smartwatches to track some offenders

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler is hoping to eliminate the stigma surrounding...
Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler is hoping to eliminate the stigma surrounding ankle monitors by using a smartwatch technology, called Veriwatch, with non violent, low-risk offenders.(WXIX)
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County judge is testing first-of-its-kind technology in hopes of reducing the stigma surrounding people who are being electronically monitored.

A smartwatch, called Veriwatch, effectively replaces an ankle monitor and would be used with some non-violent, low-risk offenders.

Veriwatch notifies an offender of court dates and allows supervising officers to track their location with GPS.

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler calls it a game changer.

“You usually hear people say ‘Well, if you don’t get in trouble then you won’t be facing these issues’ until it’s their son or sister, brother or neighbor and they say ‘Oh well that’s just not like him. This is a very good person’ and that’s what we deal with all the time and it’s all because of how it’s perceived-- the stigma associated with it, so this is just helping us remove one more barrier,” Judge Peeler said.

The Veriwatch will reportedly save taxpayers money.

Judge Peeler says they cost roughly $5 per day compared to the roughly $95 per day it costs for someone to be in jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee
Keystone Bar + Grill in Covington announced Monday that they will be closing in early September.
Beloved NKY restaurant closes after 16 years
A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Clermont County after his motorcycle went off the road,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
The Lockland School District's main campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to the...
Tri-State school closes main campus for rest of week due to heat
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says

Latest News

Sierra Reed her fifth-grade son, Major Foster, had a black eye and a swollen lip when she...
Mom claims 10-year-old son attacked by woman, kids at Price Hill school
A new pizza place is moving into 1201 Broadway St. in Pendleton this fall.
Roman-style pizza place to open in Pendleton this year
Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in West Price Hill Tuesday morning.
1 dead following crash in Westwood
U.S. Secretary of Education visits local school
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Cincinnati school