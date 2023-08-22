Warren County judge piloting program using Smartwatches to track some offenders

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County judge is testing first-of-its-kind technology in hopes of reducing the stigma surrounding people who are being electronically monitored.

A smartwatch, called Veriwatch, effectively replaces an ankle monitor and would be used with some non-violent, low-risk offenders.

Veriwatch notifies an offender of court dates and allows supervising officers to track their location with GPS.

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler calls it a game changer.

“You usually hear people say ‘Well, if you don’t get in trouble then you won’t be facing these issues’ until it’s their son or sister, brother or neighbor and they say ‘Oh well that’s just not like him. This is a very good person’ and that’s what we deal with all the time and it’s all because of how it’s perceived-- the stigma associated with it, so this is just helping us remove one more barrier,” Judge Peeler said.

The Veriwatch will reportedly save taxpayers money.

Judge Peeler says they cost roughly $5 per day compared to the roughly $95 per day it costs for someone to be in jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.