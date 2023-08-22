Woman recounts ‘terrifying’ dog attack that injured her, her cat

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman in Green Township is speaking out with the hope to protect other residents after she says she and her cat were attacked by a dog.

Aug. 4 is a day Nancy Knopp will never forget.

Knopp says she was relaxing on her front porch with her cat, Luna, when the two of them were attacked by a husky.

“It was terrifying,” says Knopp. “I, I can’t, I just close my eyes, and I see it over and over.”

Knopp says the attack lasted for around 45 minutes with her eventually being taken to the ground by the dog.

She suffered injuries to her face, her hand she recently had surgery on and other parts of her body.

Knopp says she kept screaming as the dog attacked, but the husky would not stop.

Her home camera did not get the attack on video, but her screams can be heard through the audio.

“Just hearing the video of her was just sickening. It was sickening,” said Kayla Bielefeld, Knopp’s friend and coworker.

She was transported to Mercy Health and had to get rabies shots.

“Oh my God, it was horrifying,” explains Knopp. “What they do is they stick [the needle] in without numbing in the ER. Every single puncture wound that I had they put the needle in.”

Luna, Knopp’s cat, underwent surgery and remains at the vet for continued treatment.

The Green Township Police Department’s report says the dog that attacked Knopp was a husky with black and white fur.

The report says the dog’s owner is unknown and that SPCA Cincinnati was notified to retrieve the animal.

Knopp says, the husky lives in her neighborhood and was out running free on Sunday. She says knowing the husky is still out there horrifies her.

“Terrifying. I can’t go out at night to take the garbage out. My daughter wants me to walk her outside,” says Knopp.

Knopp says she now sits on her front porch with a taser and a baseball bat.

“The wounds heal, but the mental part doesn’t, and I don’t want anybody else getting hurt,” says Knopp.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the SPCA to learn about the dog’s whereabouts and to get an update from the dog warden, but we have not heard back.

Knopp’s coworkers started a GoFundMe to help her with medical costs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.