Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

1 dead, 1 in custody in Westwood shooting

One man is dead and another is in custody after an attempted robbery escalated into a shooting...
One man is dead and another is in custody after an attempted robbery escalated into a shooting in Westwood late Tuesday, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is in custody after an attempted robbery escalated into a shooting in Westwood late Tuesday, Cincinnati police say.

It happened near McHenry and Harrison avenues just before 11:30 p.m.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot during an attempted robbery. They found him at a gas station, where he ran for help but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken into custody.

Further details were not released overnight while police continue to investigate.

