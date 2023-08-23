Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Authorities ask for tips on convicted rapist with Tri-State connections

Ronnie Tyler, 42, was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges on Wednesday, according to the...
Ronnie Tyler, 42, was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges on Wednesday, according to the Riverside Police Department.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police department in the Dayton area thinks a man indicted for rape in Montgomery County could have ties to the Tri-State.

Ronnie Tyler, 42, was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges on Wednesday, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Police say Tyler has connections to the Tri-State. He was previously convicted of rape in Kenton County, court documents show.

The court records show he was arrested by Elsmere police in January 2007.

Tyler pleaded guilty to rape and unlawful transaction with a minor, the documents read.

He served six years in Kentucky prison before being released in 2013, according to court records. Tyler was ordered to undergo sex offender treatment while incarcerated.

In June 2019, court documents show Tyler was arrested and charged for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

He is now listed on the National Sex Offender Registry for his Kentucky conviction.

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said when asked about Tyler’s second rape conviction, “Rapists should never get a third strike. Once they re-offend, they should be buried under the prison. Laws should be changed to protect victims, not serial rapists.”

Anyone with information on Tyler or the Riverside case is asked to call Riverside Detective Adam Todd at 937-233-1801 (extension 453). You can also email Detective Todd at atodd@riversideoh.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee

Latest News

Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals’s home donation program has been around since...
Veteran launches local nonprofit chapter to help veterans find homes
Excessive Heat Warning Thursday: First Alert Weather Day Issued
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Retailers being forced to make changes in order to save inventory, sales
Retailers being forced to make changes in order to save inventory, sales
A Butler County grand jury indicted Gary Marchetti, of Hamilton, for endangering children,...
Dad arrested after nonverbal autistic son found wandering alone, police say