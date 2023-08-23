Authorities ask for tips on convicted rapist with Tri-State connections

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police department in the Dayton area thinks a man indicted for rape in Montgomery County could have ties to the Tri-State.

Ronnie Tyler, 42, was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges on Wednesday, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Police say Tyler has connections to the Tri-State. He was previously convicted of rape in Kenton County, court documents show.

The court records show he was arrested by Elsmere police in January 2007.

Tyler pleaded guilty to rape and unlawful transaction with a minor, the documents read.

He served six years in Kentucky prison before being released in 2013, according to court records. Tyler was ordered to undergo sex offender treatment while incarcerated.

In June 2019, court documents show Tyler was arrested and charged for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

He is now listed on the National Sex Offender Registry for his Kentucky conviction.

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said when asked about Tyler’s second rape conviction, “Rapists should never get a third strike. Once they re-offend, they should be buried under the prison. Laws should be changed to protect victims, not serial rapists.”

Anyone with information on Tyler or the Riverside case is asked to call Riverside Detective Adam Todd at 937-233-1801 (extension 453). You can also email Detective Todd at atodd@riversideoh.gov.

