Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Bullet found at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Junior Senior High School leads to ‘brief lockdown’

The letter from Principal Bret Bohannon that went out to parents said the school was on a...
The letter from Principal Bret Bohannon that went out to parents said the school was on a “brief lockdown” after a student found a bullet on the floor in the school.(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Junior Senior High School was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday after a bullet was found inside the school, according to St. Bernard police.

Police said the school district sent out an email to parents notifying them about the soft lockdown.

Corey Thomas, whose son goes to St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Junior Senior High School, said he didn’t get the email until 5:30 p.m.

“I’m angry, I’m mad,” said Thomas. “You didn’t call me. Your job is to protect my son while he’s at school, but you didn’t call me. You didn’t tell me about a lockdown that happened at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. Call me.”

The letter from Principal Bret Bohannon that went out to parents said the school was on a “brief lockdown” after a student found a bullet on the floor in the school.

The principal said the student reported what they had found to the school staff.

Thomas says the school needs to come up with better guidelines on how to communicate with parents when the school goes on lockdown.

The letter from Principal Bohannon does say the school will use Tuesday’s events to review its procedures.

