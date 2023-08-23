Bullet found at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Junior Senior High School leads to ‘brief lockdown’

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Junior Senior High School was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday after a bullet was found inside the school, according to St. Bernard police.

Police said the school district sent out an email to parents notifying them about the soft lockdown.

Corey Thomas, whose son goes to St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Junior Senior High School, said he didn’t get the email until 5:30 p.m.

“I’m angry, I’m mad,” said Thomas. “You didn’t call me. Your job is to protect my son while he’s at school, but you didn’t call me. You didn’t tell me about a lockdown that happened at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. Call me.”

The letter from Principal Bret Bohannon that went out to parents said the school was on a “brief lockdown” after a student found a bullet on the floor in the school.

The principal said the student reported what they had found to the school staff.

The collaborative effort between our school and the police allowed us to conduct a thorough search of the premises in a timely and efficient manner. I am pleased to report that the search yielded no threats or concerns, and we were able to swiftly return to our regular schedule with minimal disruption.

Thomas says the school needs to come up with better guidelines on how to communicate with parents when the school goes on lockdown.

The letter from Principal Bohannon does say the school will use Tuesday’s events to review its procedures.

As we move forward, please rest assured that we will continue to prioritize safety and security at our school. We will also take this opportunity to review our procedures and identify any areas for improvement. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

