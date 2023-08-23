Celebrity pickleball tournament benefits HER Cincinnati

Contests
Dozens of local celebrities will be participating in the event.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local celebrities, such as a few Bengals cheerleaders and even some of the FOX19 NOW crew, will be playing a pickleball tournament Wednesday night to raise money for a Cincinnati non-profit.

FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery went to Aces Pickleball to see what the event is all about.

“Our goal tonight is really to raise awareness about the services that we provide in our organization and to raise money. Also, we rely on fundraising to support our mission,” said the Executive Director of HER Cincinnati, Beth Schwartz.

HER Cincinnati was established in 1830, and was originally known as Cincinnati Union Bethel, Schwartz explained.

“HER stands for housing, education, and recovery services - that’s what we do - and we serve women, so HER reflects both what we do and who we serve,” she said.

Since it is incredibly hot outside, Aces Pickleball decided the tournament would be held indoors.

“All of the play tonight which is starting tonight around roughly six p.m. will be held at the indoor courts which are centrally cooled,” said Adam Painter with Aces Pickleball.

Dozens of celebrities signed up, including FOX19 NOW’s Ashely Smith and Lauren Minor.

“I’ve played pickleball once in my life and it was actually for work, but no, I have not trained. But I play volleyball so it is the same-ish,” Smith said.

Regardless of who comes out on top, it is all for HER Cincinnati.

“It gives back to so many local people here and just the fact that you’re able to have a good time while giving back to a good organization, I think that in itself, is a great reason to come out and be part of a team,” explained Minor.

The fundraiser is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. over on Maverick Drive.

