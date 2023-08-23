Cincinnati murder suspect arrested in Georgia

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man wanted for a College Hill fatal shooting late last year is under arrest on a murder charge in Georgia, Cincinnati police announced Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Joshua Revels, 35, in Decatur last week for the homicide of 32-year-old James Witherspoon on Dec. 22, according to a news release.

Revels is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail awaiting extradition.

James Witherspoon (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati Police District 5 officers responded to the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads near a Sunoco gas station around 1 p.m.

In addition to finding Witherspoon fatally wounded, they also found a second shooting victim, a woman.

She was taken to University Hospital Medical Center in an unknown condition.

