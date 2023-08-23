Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Coroner IDs motorist killed in Queen City Avenue crash

Cincinnati Police investigating deadly crash on Queen City Avenue
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old man died in a crash Tuesday morning in Westwood, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

David Brewster of East Price Hill succumbed to his injuries shortly after at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, coroner officials confirm.

The crash happened around 7:11 a.m. on Queen City Avenue and Ridgetop Way, according to Cincinnati police.

Brewster was driving a 1999 blue Honda Civic east on Queen City Avenue when his car went off the road, hitting a city street sign and a large stone sign, police say.

Seatbelt use and impairment are being investigated as factors that contributed to the crash, according to a police news release. Excessive speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513- 352-2514.

