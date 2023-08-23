Dad arrested after nonverbal autistic son found wandering alone, police say

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father is facing charges after police say his nonverbal autistic son was found wandering alone.

A Butler County grand jury indicted Gary Marchetti, of Hamilton, for endangering children, according to court records.

Ross Township police say they got a call on July 13 that a 16-year-old was walking around alone.

When officers got to the area near Layhigh Road and Ross Trails Drive, they said they found the nonverbal and autistic boy.

Police say he had trouble communicating and had rashes on parts of his body.

Officers said they tracked down his father, Marchetti, who claimed his son had tried to climb out several windows throughout the night. So, he put the teen in the care of his sister who was also asleep, according to police.

Police say Marchetti has a prior conviction for endangering children in Hamilton County.

