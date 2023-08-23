Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Dad arrested after nonverbal autistic son found wandering alone, police say

A Butler County grand jury indicted Gary Marchetti, of Hamilton, for endangering children,...
A Butler County grand jury indicted Gary Marchetti, of Hamilton, for endangering children, according to court records.(MGN)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father is facing charges after police say his nonverbal autistic son was found wandering alone.

A Butler County grand jury indicted Gary Marchetti, of Hamilton, for endangering children, according to court records.

Ross Township police say they got a call on July 13 that a 16-year-old was walking around alone.

When officers got to the area near Layhigh Road and Ross Trails Drive, they said they found the nonverbal and autistic boy.

Police say he had trouble communicating and had rashes on parts of his body.

Officers said they tracked down his father, Marchetti, who claimed his son had tried to climb out several windows throughout the night. So, he put the teen in the care of his sister who was also asleep, according to police.

Police say Marchetti has a prior conviction for endangering children in Hamilton County.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee

Latest News

Retailers being forced to make changes in order to save inventory, sales
Retailers being forced to make changes in order to save inventory, sales
Harm reduction specialists, law enforcement discuss child fentanyl overdoses
Harm reduction specialists, law enforcement discuss child fentanyl overdoses
AAA gives tips on car care during excessive heat
AAA gives tips on car care during excessive heat
Local schools reschedule football games due to heat
Local schools reschedule football games due to heat