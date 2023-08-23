Dangerous heat continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the viewing area until 9pm. Even though it doesn’t cover the entire viewing area, it will be hot and humid for everyone. The high today will be 93 with the heat index near 100. It’s another day where it is a good idea to stay inside most of the day, exercise caution if you are going to be outside during the peak heating of the day, and stay hydrated. There is also a chance for a pop-up storm today as well.

Thursday will be very hot and humid with a high of 97 and a heat index between 105-110. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the entire viewing area Thursday. Friday will be similar with a chance for rain in the evening. The high will be 95 with the heat index in the triple digits.

A cold front will bring cooler air in time for the weekend with a chance for rain Friday evening and Saturday morning. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s with lows in the low 60s.

