Drinks, details & more: FC Cincinnati takes on Messi, Inter Miami CF

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is match day in the Queen City and soccer fans are gearing up to watch FC Cincinnati face off against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night at TQL Stadium.

This may be one of the biggest games for FC Cincinnati as they not only play one of the greatest soccer players in the world, Lionel Messi, but also because they are entering the semi-final match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with an entire city backing them.

“Everybody’s trying to find solutions to stop a really good team and nobody’s been able to do it. The reality is, in terms of Messi, not many have been able to do that at the highest level of this game for the last two decades. For us to think we’re just going to have the answer, it’s silly. He’s still playing at a very high level and fresh off a World Cup title,” FC Cincinnati Coach Pat Noonan said in an interview with Jonah Fontela with the U.S. Soccer League.

FC Cincinnati is coming off of a weekend loss against one of their rivals, the Columbus Crew, where they lost 3-0 at Lower.com Field.

According to the game statistics, the Crew maintained possession 62% of the match and had a more aggressive and intentional offense than FCC.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami defeated Nashville SC by one goal in penalty kicks on Saturday, a team that FCC has played four times this year and has won two out of four games against.

“We’ve relied on about 15 or 16 guys through and I don’t think the level’s dropped. We’ll have a very strong group with hopefully as fresh legs as possible to step on the field in that game against Miami,” said Coach Noonan about the upcoming match after the Crew game.

Kick-off for the big match is at 7 p.m., and if you are planning on going, here are a few things you may want to know.

Know before you go

There are six garages available in Over-the-Rhine for fans to park in if they do not already have a parking pass:

Ziegler Park Garage: 1322 Sycamore St. (10-15 min. walk)

Parkhaus: 1123 Sycamore St. (10-15 min. walk)

84.51 Garage: 521 Race St. (20 min. walk)

1 West 7th St. Garage: 1 W Seventh St. (20 min. walk)

Temporary North Surface Lot: W Liberty St. at the corner of Central Avenue (on-site parking)

222 West 7th St. Garage: 222 W Seventh St. (20 min. walk)

ADA parking can be found in the surface lot directly next to the Town Center Garage at 1286 Central Ave. ADA parking is $20 per car and is paid upon entry. Spots are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional parking can be found at 3CDC or SP+ lots.

TQL Stadium allows non-clear bags in addition to clear ones.

Approved bags include

Clear bags: 12″x12″, 12″x 6″, 1 or 2 pocket backpack or cinch sack no bigger than 12″ and 1-gallon clear freezer bag.

Non-clear bags: 6″x 9″ small clutch, bag or pack

Non-approved bags include

Any clear bag with colored tinting or obstructive patterns.

Non-clear backpacks

Binocular or camera cases/bags

Mesh tote bags

Oversized tote bags

Purses larger than 6″x 9″

Seat cushions

Exceptions will be made only for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate.

In collaboration with 3CDC, a public watch party will be held at Fountain Square starting at 5 p.m. The match will be played on the Fifth Third LED Board. Before kickoff, local radio personality DJ Diamond will spin some tracks between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If you are attending the game, head over to Queen City Radio or The Pitch for a pre-game drink.

Queen City Radio is offering two specialty cocktails on Wednesday while supplies lasts. Customers can sip on a refreshing cucumber jalapeno margarita or a sweet peach orange blossom tea with Ketel One.

While the special drinks will not be served until 4 p.m., the pregame party starts at 3 p.m. at 222 W 12th St.

A few blocks down the street, one of the only soccer-themed bars in Cincinnati is opening its doors at 3 p.m. and customers have a chance to win a limited edition match day T-shirt.

Fans can enter to win by commenting on The Pitch Cincy’s Instagram post about what they think the score will be and sharing the post on their Instagram story.

If these places do not feel like the right setting for you, check out one of the many FC Cincinnati pub partners in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

Alexandria Brewing Company

Bean & Barley

Bucketheads

Dickmann’s Sports Cafe

Keystone Bar + Grill

Molly Malone’s

Rhinehaus

Taglio (OTR, Montgomery and Columbia Tusculum)

The Hi-Mark

The Growler House

