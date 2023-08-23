Contests
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz broke a record Tuesday that had been held by one of baseball’s most legendary players.

With his 20th stolen base Tuesday, De La Cruz became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

He accomplished the milestone in 64 games.

Seven-time MVP Barry Bonds held the record previously. Bonds reached 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 65 games.

