Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz broke a record Tuesday that had been held by one of baseball’s most legendary players.

With his 20th stolen base Tuesday, De La Cruz became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

He accomplished the milestone in 64 games.

Seven-time MVP Barry Bonds held the record previously. Bonds reached 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 65 games.

Elly De La Cruz just stole his 20th base of the season.



He's the fastest player in MLB history (64 games) to reach 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 23, 2023

Elly De La Cruz has 10 homers and 20 steals through 64 games, the quickest ever to reach that mark! pic.twitter.com/ZbOtvdPRMK — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.