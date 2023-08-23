Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz broke a record Tuesday that had been held by one of baseball’s most legendary players.
With his 20th stolen base Tuesday, De La Cruz became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases.
He accomplished the milestone in 64 games.
Seven-time MVP Barry Bonds held the record previously. Bonds reached 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 65 games.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.