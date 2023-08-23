FIRST ALERT: Hot Wednesday, Dangerous heat on the way Thursday and Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from NOON until 9PM for all of Southeast Indiana, much of Northern Kentucky along/west of I-75 and Butler and Hamilton counties in Southwest Ohio because heat index values (feels like temperatures) may be as high as 105°. Actual high temperatures will be around 93° under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for the Cincinnati metro area (Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties in Southeast Indiana, Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Northern Kentucky, and Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Southwest Ohio) all day Wednesday because ozone levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups (folks with heart or lung issues primarily).

Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, there is a chance for a weakening line of showers and storms to move into eastern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. If this develops, it will affect temperatures in the afternoon to be less hot. However, most of the tri-state will remain rain-free, which means very hot conditions Thursday!

Morning lows Thursday will start in the mid 70s with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 90s! Heat index values will be between 105° to 110°, which is why an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the entire viewing area Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Decatur County in Southeast Indiana.

Friday will be another hot and humid day with a high of 94° and heat index values well over 100°. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening and overnight hours; otherwise it’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A cold front moves through the tri-state Friday and Saturday and help lower temperatures. Saturday will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s with milder air to the north and hot conditions further south. Again, we can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm on Saturday as the front exits the tri-state, but much of the day stays dry!

Sunday through the middle of next week is dry and mild with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.