Former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson’s Hall of Fame bid comes up short again

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson will have to wait another year for a chance to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its final three senior candidates to be considered for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2024 class on Wednesday. The seniors’ committee selected Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

Anderson, the 1981 NFL MVP and a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was one of 12 senior finalists.

Anderson was one of five returning finalists out of the dozen eligible for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. Anderson was part of the inaugural class to the Bengals Ring of Honor in 2021. He was a two-time Hall of Fame finalist from the modern era, as well.

Last year, the seniors committee selected former Bengals defensive back Ken Riley for the Hall of Fame.

