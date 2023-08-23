Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Former Hamilton police sergeant changes plea in 2022 case

Casey Johnson faces up to 18 months in jail and will return to court on Sept. 27 for sentencing.
Casey Johnson faces up to 18 months in jail and will return to court on Sept. 27 for sentencing.(Butler County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Hamilton police sergeant is now pleading guilty to charges stemming from his September 2022 arrest.

Casey Johnson changed his plea to guilty on Wednesday for charges of vehicular assault, OVI and assault, according to Butler County court records.

As part of his plea deal, the former Hamilton officer cannot seek employment as a police officer elsewhere and must give up his Ohio Peace Office Certification, the court document explains.

He faces up to 18 months in jail and will return to court on Sept. 27 for sentencing.

On Sept. 17, 2022, Johnson was arrested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for an altercation that happened the night before at Ross High School during a football game, the Hamilton Police Department said at the time.

Police said Johnson got into a fight with a woman and after leaving the game he got into a crash.

Johnson was off-duty at the time, police previously explained.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee

Latest News

Celebrity pickleball tournament benefitting HER Cincinnati
Celebrity pickleball tournament benefits HER Cincinnati
Fired Middletown senior center director’s husband wrote more than $56K in bad checks to...
Fired Middletown senior center director’s husband wrote more than $56K in bad checks to facility: court docs
One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
Man charged in school bus crash that killed child near Dayton, state patrol says
According to residents at Mayfield Village in Middletown, the facility has not had working AC...
Middletown senior community now has working AC, spokesperson says