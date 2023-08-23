Former Hamilton police sergeant changes plea in 2022 case

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Hamilton police sergeant is now pleading guilty to charges stemming from his September 2022 arrest.

Casey Johnson changed his plea to guilty on Wednesday for charges of vehicular assault, OVI and assault, according to Butler County court records.

As part of his plea deal, the former Hamilton officer cannot seek employment as a police officer elsewhere and must give up his Ohio Peace Office Certification, the court document explains.

He faces up to 18 months in jail and will return to court on Sept. 27 for sentencing.

On Sept. 17, 2022, Johnson was arrested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for an altercation that happened the night before at Ross High School during a football game, the Hamilton Police Department said at the time.

Police said Johnson got into a fight with a woman and after leaving the game he got into a crash.

Johnson was off-duty at the time, police previously explained.

