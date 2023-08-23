Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Frozen corn, mixed vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination

Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria...
Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria contamination. Listeria can cause serious illness.(Source: FDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Check your freezer: You may have some frozen vegetables in there that put you at risk for a listeria infection.

Twin City Foods of Stanwood, Washington, is voluntarily recalling some of its frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetables sold at Kroger and Food Lion grocery stores.

The Food and Drug Administration has listed the specific lot numbers on its website.

There’s concern the products may have been contaminated by listeria, which can cause serious illness, though there were no complaints of human illness tied to the products as of Tuesday.

Customers can return the recalled products to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee

Latest News

According to residents at Mayfield Village in Middletown, the facility has not had working AC...
Officials: Middletown senior community now has working AC
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield...
Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, draws large police response
FILE - In this file photo taken May 9, 2001, Adobe co-founder John Warnock smiles in the lobby...
John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies at age 82
FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown,...
South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani is surrendering to Georgia authorities in connection with indictment