Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Highland Heights family claims painter walked off the job, never returned

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highland Heights , Ohio (WOIO) -A local couple is out of more than $1,000, with partially-painted walls throughout their entire home.

Aaron and Kristina Gipson said they had an agreement with James Ellis, the owner of A Painter’s Touch and More in Lorain.

The Gipsons put 50% down, $1,200, in advance to secure their spot.

Ellis would be given the other half when he finished painting the rooms.

According to the Gipsons, he walked off the job in April.

“They said they were going to grab paint and then they never showed back up,” said Kristina.

The Gipsons said they tried contacting Ellis but he never responded their calls.

For four months, the walls in their home have been a reminder of a bad business deal.

“We can’t show our house like this, we have holes in the walls that he was suppose to fix, paint that’s half done,” said Kristina

The family had seen some of his previous work which is why they reached out to him to do business.

“The work that he did was great, we heard about him through my brother-in-law, they did a really good job, there were just concerns as far as the delays,” said Aaron.

19 News went to the address listed for Ellis, and we were told he was not there.

He called us back shortly after we left his home. He agreed to do an interview and takes full responsibility.

“At the time, I was going through some stuff and I had to just walk away from everything, but I am not a bad person and I don’t want to be a bad business owner, that’s not me,” said Ellis.

We reached at the Better Business Bureau. They don’t have any information about Ellis’ business.

However, they have created a file after 19 News notified them about consumer issues with the company.

The Gipson family said they regret any interaction with Ellis.

“Do you research on the company you’re trying to contact, definitely do your research and find more than a few reviews just to protect yourself,” said Aaron. “We always wanted to give small business our business but this kind of throws into question a lot of things that happened to us.”

Throughout 19 News investigation, we learned there is a second victim who is out of more money.

We also dug into court records, and will continue our investigation into this business.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY
Marty Worley (right) pleads guilty Tuesday to victimizing two 17-year-old girls and a woman in...
Serial voyeur pleads guilty to victimizing 2 teens, woman in West Chester stores
Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee

Latest News

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
Sierra Reid says her fifth-grade son, Major Foster, had a black eye and a swollen lip when she...
Mom claims 10-year-old son attacked by woman, kids at Price Hill school
Hot and humid weather continues
One man is dead and another is in custody after an attempted robbery escalated into a shooting...
1 dead, 1 in custody in Westwood shooting
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone