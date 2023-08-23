Local homeowner shoots man allegedly trespassing on property, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot late Tuesday evening in Colerain Township.

According to the Colerain Township Police Department’s spokesman Jim Love, officers heard gunshots while patrolling the Northbrook area at approximately 11:57 p.m.

Shortly after, the officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of Sturgeon Lane for a person shot.

Upon arrival, Colerain Township police found a male with a gunshot wound, later identified as Rodney Dozier, 34, Love said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Dozier was trespassing in the backyard of a nearby residence.

Police say the homeowner did not know Dozier prior to the shooting.

In an attempt to investigate the noises near the home, the property owner shot Dozier and he fled the scene, police said. The homeowner later called 911 to report the incident.

Love says Dozier was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been charged with criminal trespassing and menacing.

The 34-year-old is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information should call Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.

