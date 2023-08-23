Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Local schools reschedule football games due to heat

Mt. Healthy and Deer Park High School are two schools that had to reschedule.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The blistering heat is causing some local football teams to change their plans.

Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School is one of several schools in the Tri-State that has had to reschedule their football game to ensure students, fans and athletes are safe.

The school ended up moving its first big game of the season against Ross High School from Friday to Saturday due to the heat warning.

But Mt. Healthy is not the only one.

FOX19 NOW’s Tayler Davis reports from Mt. Healthy on what these teams are doing to stay safe.

