Local schools reschedule football games due to heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The blistering heat is causing some local football teams to change their plans.

Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School is one of several schools in the Tri-State that has had to reschedule their football game to ensure students, fans and athletes are safe.

The school ended up moving its first big game of the season against Ross High School from Friday to Saturday due to the heat warning.

But Mt. Healthy is not the only one.

