Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man charged in school bus crash that killed 1 child near Dayton, state patrol says

The child who died was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the dispatcher.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREAKING UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with Tuesday’s fatal bus crash near Dayton.

Hermanio Joseph is being held in the Clark County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation, according to OSHP.

Previous story below:

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One child is dead and dozens are hurt in a rollover crash involving an Ohio school bus Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened on the first day of school for students in the Northwestern Local School District in Clark County, about a half-hour northeast of Dayton.

A school bus on an elementary school route “loaded with students” was “sideswiped” by an oncoming 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan that went left of center around 8:16 a.m. on Ohio 41 in German Township., according to the state patrol.

The bus driver tried to avoid the oncoming vehicle but could not. The bus ran off the right side of the road, overturned and crashed.

The child who died was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say. Another student is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.

Twenty-two other young children were taken in ambulances to local area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver, Alfred E. Collier, 68, Springfield, suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, according to the state patrol.

The minivan driver, Hermanio Joseph, 35, and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, both of Springfield, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The child who died was not identified Tuesday but school district officials said in a Facebook post the youngster was an elementary school student.

Classes are canceled Wednesday, but grief counselors will be available at the schools to help students, staff and community members cope with their grief.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have been impacted by this tragedy,” district officials wrote.

A resident who lives near the crash site said he thought something exploded.

“I looked out my window, you know, I said, ‘Dang, it’s a bus that flipped over,’” said Shaun Jeffries. “I was like, wow, that’s crazy.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child is dead and dozens of people - mostly students - are hurt in a rollover crash...
1 child killed, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, state patrol says
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game...
Elly De La Cruz accomplishes another milestone
Dylan Rudder, 30, of Crestwood, died at the scene of the crash on US-42, according to Kentucky...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in NKY
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend
Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee

Latest News

Fired Middletown senior center director’s husband wrote more than $56K in bad checks to...
Fired Middletown senior center director’s husband wrote more than $56K in bad checks to facility: court docs
According to residents at Mayfield Village in Middletown, the facility has not had working AC...
Middletown senior community now has working AC, spokesperson says
Companion, a pizza pop-up, is hosting a fundraiser at Oakley Wines on Sunday, Aug. 27, to help...
‘Pizza With Purpose’: Cincinnati pop-up raising money for those in Maui
Colerain Township police found Rodney Dozier, 34, with a gunshot wound after he allegedly...
Tri-State homeowner shoots man allegedly trespassing on property, police say