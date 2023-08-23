Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Messi mania comes to Queen City for FC Cincinnati matchup

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts to his goal during the Leagues Cup semifinals soccer match...
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts to his goal during the Leagues Cup semifinals soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Chester, Pa. Inter Miami won 4-1. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the greatest players in the world’s most popular sport arrives in Cincinnati Wednesday, and with that comes the frenzy that follows.

Lionel Messi and his new club, Inter Miami, take on FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in a semifinal match of the U.S. Open Cup.

The Argentinian superstar is a soccer icon. His name is synonymous with some of the game’s all-time greats: Pelé, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even though Messi has only appeared in seven matches since getting to the United States, his impact both on the pitch and off the pitch is clear.

In just seven matches, Messi has scored 10 goals for Inter Miami. A club that sits at the bottom of the MLS standings is now red-hot, riding the brilliance of Messi to the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup to face FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami kickoff from TQL Stadium at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Those hoping to score last-minute tickets to the game will have to pay a couple of hundred dollars at the bare minimum.

Here are the cheapest tickets listed on the major secondary market websites as of Tuesday:

  • $225/ticket on SeatGeek
  • $253/ticket on Vivid Seats
  • $270/ticket on StubHub
  • $323/ticket on Ticketmaster

The winner of Wednesday’s FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami match will take on either Real Salt Lake or Houston in the final on Sept. 27.

If Real Salt Lake win that matchup, they will host the final. If Houston wins then the winner of FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami will host the U.S. Open Cup final.

