Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

FC Cincinnati take lead on Messi-led Inter Miami squad

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts to his goal during the Leagues Cup semifinals soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Chester, Pa. Inter Miami won 4-1. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Argentinian opened up the scoring Wednesday at TQL Stadium, but it was not the one playing for Inter Miami that had the goal

FC Cincinnati’s Lucho Acosta scored early to put the blue and orange in the lead.

Stars Come Out:

The stars were out Wednesday to witness a soccer legend play at TQL Stadium.

When Lionel Messi comes to town, you can bet the big names in Cincinnati sports will be there to watch.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Sam Hubbard are among the Bengals in attendance to support FC Cincinnati while getting to one of the all-time great soccer players, Messi.

What’s At Stake:

The winner of Wednesday’s FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami match will take on either Real Salt Lake or Houston in the final on Sept. 27.

If Real Salt Lake win that matchup, they will host the final. If Houston wins then the winner of FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami will host the U.S. Open Cup final.

