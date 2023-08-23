FC Cincinnati take lead on Messi-led Inter Miami squad

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Argentinian opened up the scoring Wednesday at TQL Stadium, but it was not the one playing for Inter Miami that had the goal

FC Cincinnati’s Lucho Acosta scored early to put the blue and orange in the lead.

An Argentinian star opens the scoring at TQL Stadium.



Lucho Acosta muscles in the game’s first goal. 1-nil FCC. #AllForCincy — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 23, 2023

Stars Come Out:

The stars were out Wednesday to witness a soccer legend play at TQL Stadium.

When Lionel Messi comes to town, you can bet the big names in Cincinnati sports will be there to watch.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Sam Hubbard are among the Bengals in attendance to support FC Cincinnati while getting to one of the all-time great soccer players, Messi.

Press box monitor pic of the #Bengals at FCC vs. Messi. pic.twitter.com/9xXP7iGfjI — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 23, 2023

What’s At Stake:

The winner of Wednesday’s FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami match will take on either Real Salt Lake or Houston in the final on Sept. 27.

If Real Salt Lake win that matchup, they will host the final. If Houston wins then the winner of FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami will host the U.S. Open Cup final.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.