Officials: Middletown senior community now has working AC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown senior living community that residents said lacked working air conditioning during this week’s sweltering temperatures is finally cooling off.

According to residents at Mayfield Village in Middletown, the facility had been without AC since Monday morning.

Senior residential community in Middletown has no AC as temperatures increase

A spokesperson from Mayfield Village said Wednesday that an HVAC vendor arrived onsite Tuesday afternoon and worked until midnight to restore the facilities’ chiller. Earlier that day, a Butler County Emergency Management truck dropped off a pallet of water, a trailer-mounted generator and three industrial air conditioners.

In addition, the Mayfield Village team said the chiller was running as of midnight. Maintenance engineers stayed onsite to ensure that all of the fans and coolers were in working order and to address residents’ concerns, a spokesperson from Mayfield Village said.

The team also said that additional fans and coolers will run throughout the day to cool the building down to comfortable temperatures.

Mayfield Village is owned and operated by the nonprofit Christian organization, National Church Residences. It is also a HUD-subsidized building where residents pay 30% of their income to live here.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit released a statement on the issue Wednesday:

“We at National Church Residences want to thank our residents at Mayfield Village for their patience, as well as all of our current and former staff members from the area who have been helping during this difficult time with the building’s chiller. Additionally, our team was committed to addressing this issue and restoring the chiller’s operation as soon as possible. All of us at National Church Residences take pride in our efforts to offer a secure and comfortable place for our seniors to call home.”

The team at Mayfield Village said the HVAC vendor will continue maintenance on the chiller, “making some minor adjustments, with a goal of lengthening its longevity.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.