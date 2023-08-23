Retailers being forced to make changes in order to save inventory, sales

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Stores across the country and in the Tri-State are being targeted by thieves.

On Tuesday, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced a double-digit drop in profits due to the criminal activity.

“It’s the highest I’ve ever seen it in over 40 years of being involved in this topic. Not only is it the highest level of activity, but the violence level is off the charts,” said Karl Langhorst, an adjunct professor of criminal justice at the University of Cincinnati.

Langhorst also currently works in asset protection for several large corporations across the country.

“Just about every major community, up to and including Cincinnati, organized crime is a pain point for retailers. And when it becomes a pain point for retailers, understand it’s already a pain point for law enforcement and the community at large,” he explained.

Langhorst says these thefts are distinctly different from shoplifting. The thieves are not stealing for personal need, but instead for resale - it is organized and they are often working to support drug habits.

“They have no fear, which means they have little regard for human life so retailers have been forced to take that hands-off policy to protect not only their employees but their customers as well,” added Langhorst.

The expert says that even if they are caught, these criminals often get a slap on the hand and are back out re-offending in no time. He calls it a cycle that is taking a toll in various forms.

Stores in cities like New York and San Francisco are now locking merchandise up in cages. Dick’s Sporting Goods is being forced to lay off workers to offset a 23% drop in profits due to organized retail crime. Some other retailers are shuttering their brick-and-mortar stores altogether.

“I don’t see everybody shutting down, but you can see it is becoming much more difficult to maintain and store and staff it under these conditions we’re seeing,” said Langhorst.

The adjunct professor suggests retailers, law enforcement and the community must all come together to solve the issue.

“Make sure that you’re voice is heard by your representatives. I’m tired of this happening, it’s not shoplifting, it’s professional thieves and we’ve got to let them know they’re going to be held accountable,” he said.

Experts say one other driver in this organized retail crime was COVID-19, and not for the reason you may think.

During the pandemic, a lot of people turned to online shopping, which is where a lot of stolen merchandise ends up.

So Langhorst says if you really want to help, if a deal sounds too good to be true, there’s a reason for that, and it’s best to stay away.

