Woman says she woke up to find stranger standing over her bed

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman thought she was dreaming when she awoke to a man in her bedroom, but she soon realized it was no dream.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, woke up on July 24 to find Franky Nehior exposing himself while standing over the bed inside her Mason apartment bedroom, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Honestly, I thought I might have been dreaming,” the woman explained. “I was in more of like a dreamlike state the whole time. So, I actually wasn’t super freaked out. And I was like, ‘Oh, who are you?’ And he actually said, ‘Lucifer Morningstar.’”

Warren County court records accuse Nehior of breaking into her apartment and exposing himself once he got inside.

The woman says he broke her window latch to get in, but he told her he got in through the front door.

“He was like, ‘Oh, you just left it on lock,’ almost trying to make it sound like normal, which was very bizarre the whole time,” said the woman. “And I realized as soon as I locked the door, like, ‘Oh, that was real. I need to like call 911.’”

Mason police responded to the call.

Nehior was indicted Monday on burglary and voyeurism charges, the prosecutor’s office announced.

The woman says nothing from her apartment is missing.

“I think the only reason why I was so calm was because I also like prayed before I went to bed,” explained the Mason woman. “I do that a lot. I had like a specific feeling to pray for, like for protection. Oh, I am a little bit more uncomfortable and careful like when I come home now.”

The woman said she had never seen Nehior before, but according to court documents, he lived in the same apartment complex as the woman.

It is unclear when Nehior will be back in court next.

