Cincinnati State receives $1.5 grant to help with nursing shortage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Commissioners announced Thursday that they are giving a $1.5 million grant to Cincinnati State to help deal with the nursing shortage.

There is a 14.5% percent vacancy rate for full-time registered nurses in the Cincinnati area with more than 1,500 positions that need to be filled.

“We had to make some very big decisions of where we put these dollars. There are some dollars that are short term, but we also wanted to invest in the long term and we believe this is a long-term investment and it’s a very good one because we’re investing in careers, we’re investing in health and we’re investing in something that can save people’s lives,” Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reese said.

College officials say the grant money will be put to use right away.

“So with the grant, we’ll be able to hire more faculty, we’ll be able to expand labs for students to practice, and then provide all kinds of support. The bottom line is to educate more students and we have more nurses,” Cincinnati State President Monica Posey said.

Posey says students can currently come in and start out as a nurse aide, then move on to practical nursing. then an RN and eventually a bachelor’s degree.

“85 to 90 percent of our students stay in greater Cincinnati and work that means that we know they’re going to make a difference for our hospitals,” Posey said.

According to 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data, the average salary for an RN in Ohio is more than $68,000.

